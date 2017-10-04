1h ago
Canadiens acquire Baun from Blackhawks
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Kyle Baun from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for winger Andreas Martinsen.
Baun, who played last season for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, will report to the Habs' AHL affiliate, Laval Rocket.
The 25-year-old Baun, who has five games NHL experience, had 14 goals and 20 assists in 74 games for Rockford last season.
Martinsen played nine games for Montreal last season and has seven goals and 11 assists in 119 career games in the NHL.