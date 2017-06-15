Drouin still 'in shock' he was traded to Habs, ready for pressure of Montreal

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Last June, Montréal wept when a star was moved. One year later, a star is born.

Jonathan Drouin is coming home.

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Drouin from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday afternoon in exchange for defenceman Mikhail Sergachev, the club’s first-round pick last year, and conditional picks.

The team later announced it had signed Drouin to a six-year, $33-million contract extension.

Drouin instantly becomes the Canadiens' most exciting Québécois threat since Stéphane Richer on a team that has had relatively little French-Canadian scoring flavour since Pierre Turgeon and Vincent Damphousse. Drouin hails from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., and played his midget hockey on the island of Montreal for the Lac St. Louis Lions.

“When I told him he was traded, he said ‘This is my dream come true,’” Drouin’s agent, Allan Walsh, told TSN 690 Radio. “‘This is my childhood dream.’”

Drouin racked up 21 goals and 53 points for the Lightning last season – good enough for third on the team – and put his all-world talent and vision on display, but became the odd man out in Tampa Bay by way of a perfect storm.

Not only were the Lightning in an uncomfortable salary cap position, but general manager Steve Yzerman also had expansion protection issues to consider.

So, Yzerman was able to flip Drouin for Montreal’s biggest trade chip in the 18-year-old Sergachev, who is both exempt from the expansion draft and has yet to begin his three-year entry-level contract. Drouin was the only piece Yzerman could move, short of Steven Stamkos, to fulfill Tampa Bay’s needs.

Sergachev, who turns 19 on June 25, fits Tampa Bay’s cap structure and need for a potential top-four blueliner who can grow with their core. There is some risk for Tampa Bay, trading a known commodity for one who still has much to prove, but Sergachev will have plenty of fellow Russians to help assimilate him in Tampa Bay with Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov and Andrei Vasilevskiy on the roster.

Two conditional picks were also exchanged in the deal – a second-rounder going to Montreal and a sixth-round pick heading to Tampa Bay – but neither of those picks will change hands if Sergachev appears in 40 or more regular season or playoff games next year.

Drouin was drafted third overall by the Bolts in 2013; Sergachev went ninth to the Canadiens last June.

This is the type of trade that leaves both fan bases thinking their GM did a masterful job.

In fact, Drouin’s addition may help drive down leverage for winger Alexander Radulov, whose contract demands reportedly remain high. The 31-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent and will be up for grabs to the rest of the NHL on July 1.

It's true that the electrifying Drouin does little right now to solve the Habs’ shortage at centre, but it’s important to keep in mind that Drouin was being groomed at times with the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads for the position. He played primarily left wing in Tampa Bay, but took 220 draws for the Bolts last season.

Plus, Bergevin might not be done. Alex Galchenyuk, who did not meet coach Claude Julien’s expectations down the middle, has been circulating through the rumour mill. It’s possible that Galchenyuk could be flipped to fill a long-term hole on defence with Sergachev now gone.

Either way, Drouin will be ready to bask in Les Glorieux.

There is a certain pressure that comes with being a French star in Montréal – one unlike any other in an NHL market. Drouin has been uniquely tested already. He bet on himself in January of 2016 when he walked away from the Lightning for two months during a holdout. He trained in Montreal. Drouin returned and proved himself, quieting the naysayers with a fantastic playoff run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final and his best regular season yet, answering any questions about how he’ll handle playing in his hometown.

-



Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli