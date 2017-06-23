1h ago
Canadiens select C Poehling with pick No. 25
TSN.ca Staff
Poehling honoured to land in Montreal
With the 25th pick in the first round, the Montreal Canadiens took American centre Ryan Poehling from St. Cloud State.
Poehling, 18, had seven goals and six assists last season for the Huskies.
"Plays game in manner similar to Jordan Staal. Treats every play as important and dialed in competitively," said TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button in his pre-draft analysis.
Poehling graduated high school early so he could play with his brothers – Nick and Jack – at St. Cloud State, outscoring them both. While his youth showed at times, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told the Montreal Gazette that he will learn in the long run.
“You’re projecting down the road but, in my view, the appealing thing is that he’s playing the right way,” said Canadiens’ general manager Marc Bergevin.