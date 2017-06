MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed free agent defenceman Stefan Leblanc to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League contract on Tuesday.

Leblanc, 21, had seven goals and 30 assists and was plus-24 with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Oakville, Ont., native played 258 OHL games for the Steelheads and the Sudbury Wolves, amassing 27 goals and 93 assists.