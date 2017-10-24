The Vancouver Canucks will be without defenceman Troy Stecher for four to six weeks due to a knee injury, head coach Travis Green announced Tuesday.

Stecher left Sunday's win over the Detroit Red Wings after a knee-on-knee collision with Tomas Tatar and did not return.

Stecher owns one assist in eight games this season, while averaging 15:50 of ice time per game.

The 23-year-old is in his second season with the Canucks. He posted three goals and 21 assists in 71 games last season.