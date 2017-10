Canucks' Edler out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green said Saturday veteran defenceman Alex Edler will be out 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain.

Edler was injured Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 31-year-old has an assist in three games for the Canucks so far this season.