The Vancouver Canucks and forward Reid Boucher have avoided salary arbitration on a new one-year deal that pays $687,500.

Boucher and the club had their arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 1.

The 23-year-old started the 2016-17 season with New Jersey and then was claimed three times on waivers. He was taken in January by Nashville and New Jersey again, and finally by the Canucks. In 39 games spread between the three teams, Boucher scored six goals and four assists.

In 112 NHL contests, the native of Lansing, Michigan has tallied 17 goals and 20 assists.