The Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of a rebuild, but that doesn't mean they're ready to sell off veterans, or let goaltender Ryan Miller walk in free agency.

Benning told the Vancouver Province on Thursday that teams have called to inquire about defencemen Chris Tanev and Alex Edler, but he doesn't anticipate trading either player.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t listen and see if it (trade) is worth it, but it’s hard to find good defencemen,” Benning told the Province. “Especially defencemen who are mobile and move the puck. I’m not shopping Tanev or bringing his name up in conversations with other GMs. They bring up his name.

“Unless it would make sense for our future, I’m not trading Chris. He means so much to our team. And we’re not looking to do anything with Alex (Edler).”

Tanev, 27, scored two goals and added eight assists while averaging 20:21 of ice time in 53 games with the Canucks this season. Ben Kuzma of the Province believes he could fetch a first-round pick and a prospect on the trade market. He is signed through 2019-20 at a cap hit of $4.45 million.

Edler, 31, led the Canucks with an average of 24:19 of time on ice in 68 games this season. He scored six goals and recorded 21 points on the year.

As for Miller, Benning said that the team will need strong goaltending play to win games with young players in the lineup next season and he believes Miller, working in tandem with Jacob Markstrom, can provide that.

“As we’re transitioning these young players into our lineup, I feel that if we have solid goaltending on a night-to-night basis, we can be competitive,” Benning said. “There’s no worse feeling than trying to develop young players and get them up and going when you know you don’t have a chance to win. Ryan and Jacob have a healthy relationship because they’re competitive and respect each other.

“We have something to offer Ryan that he already knows. We’ve got some positives for him and if that’s the route we go, that’s why we’re doing it.”

Miller, 36, posted an 18-29-6 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.80 goals against average last season in the final year of a three-year, $18 million deal signed with the Canucks in 2014.

Markstrom, 27, posted a 10-11-3 record last season with a 2.63 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. He is set to enter the first season of a three-year, $11 million extension in October.