Story updated Tuesday, August 22 at 9pm:

Former Harvard standout forward Alex Kerfoot has narrowed his list of teams down to two or three, his agent J.P. Barry told the New York Post.

Barry confirmed to The Post that Kerfoot, a Hobey Baker finalist last season, has put the Rangers on the short list.

Larry Brooks of the Post adds that Kerfoot - a native of West Vancouver - is also believed to be considering an offer from the Canucks. Brooks also believes Kerfoot would be in the mix for an opening night roster spot, should he choose the Rangers.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweeted on Tuesday evening that Kerfoot is expected to make a decision soon. According to Dreger, as many as 10 teams originally expressed and the final five under consideration include Vancouver, the Rangers, Islanders, San Jose, and Colorado.

Kerfoot scored 16 goals and posted 45 points in 36 games with Harvard last season. He scored eight goals in both his freshman and sophomore seasons and posted four as a junior in 2015-16. He also tallied a career-high 30 assists in his junior year.

The 23-year-old was drafted in the fifth-round (150th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils. He became a free agent last week when his exclusive rights with the Devils expired.