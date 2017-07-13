Pratt's Rant– The future of the Canucks is on the way

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed centre Michael Chaput to a one-year, one-way contract, the team announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Chaput was a restricted free agent.

In his first season with the Canucks Chaput had four goals and four assists in 68 games. The 2010 third-rounder has six goals and 10 assists in 126 career games in the NHL, split between the Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets.