The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Evan McEneny to a two-year, two-way contract.

The 23-year-old Hamilton native had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets last season. He also his NHL debut on Feb. 25 versus San Jose.

McEneny was signed as a free agent by Vancouver on September 13, 2012.