Vancouver Canucks restricted free agent Drew Shore has signed with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland, the team announced Tuesday.

Shore, who appeared in 14 games with the Canucks last season after playing 50 games with Kloten HC in Switzerland, signed a two-year deal with the Lions.

He recorded two assists and was a minus-3 with the Canucks. The 26-year-old had scored 24 goals and recorded 48 points in 50 games with the Kloten before going to Vancouver.

Shore has appeared in a total of 94 NHL games with the Canucks, Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers. He owns nine goals and 26 points in his career.

He entered the league as a second-round pick of the Panthers in the 2009 draft.