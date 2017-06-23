Pettersson focused on bulking up before starting career with Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks were the first Canadian team to step up to the podium at the 2017 NHL Draft and they added Elias Pettersson with the fifth overall pick.

Pettersson scored 19 goals and added 22 assists in 43 games for Timra IK of the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan League.

“I don’t think I’m ready for the NHL, I need to become bigger and stronger,” said Pettersson after he was selected. “I’m aware of that and I’m going to work on it this summer.”

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the NHL so I want to be as quick as possible.”