The Vancouver Canucks have signed Ryan White to a professional tryout to attend training camp.

White, 29, spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild, posting nine goals and 16 points in 65 games.

He was moved from the Coyotes to the Wild along with Martin Hanzal in a deal which sent a 2017 first-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick, AHL forward Grayson Downing and a conditional fourth-round pick back to Arizona.

White had two goals and one assist in 19 games upon joining the Wild and was held without a point in the three postseason games he appeared in. Wild owner Craig Leipold said this off-season he wished the franchise had not made the trade.

The 29-year-old centre began his career as a third-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens. He spent five seasons with the Canadiens organization, bouncing between the NHL and AHL. White then played two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers before joining the Coyotes last summer.

In 313 career games, White owns 31 goals and 30 assists along with 447 penalty minutes.