The Vancouver Canucks have signed Gatineau Olympiques standout Zack MacEwen to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old centre owns 27 goals and 62 points in 59 games this season. He ranks 18th in the QMJHL in goals and 23rd in points.

“Zack is a physical two-way forward who plays in the tough areas and competes with a high intensity every night,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. “He has good hands especially for a player of his size; combined with an ability to deliver hard checks and stick up for his teammates, Zack is a difficult player to match up against. We’re excited to have him join our organization.”

MacEwen scored 10 goals and added 30 assists in 66 games with the Moncton Wildcats last season.

He went undrafted in the 2015 NHL Draft.