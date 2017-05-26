The Vancouver Canucks have signed Swedish defenceman Philip Holm to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Holm, 25, won a gold medal with the Team Sweden at the world hockey championship this month, recording one goal and three points in seven games.

"Philip is a mobile, two-way defenceman who adds depth to our blueline," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said a statement. "He made strides in his development last season with Vaxjo and played a strong series with Sweden at the World Championships. We're pleased to welcome him to the Canucks organization."

Holm scored four goals and tallied 24 points in 52 games with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League last season. He spent the previous two years with Djurgardens IF.