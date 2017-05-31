The Vancouver Canucks entered the draft lottery with the second best odds of winning the first overall pick. Instead, the Canucks, along the favoured Colorado Avalanche, dropped out of the top three selections and will now pick fifth overall in June's entry draft.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday the team will at very least look into moving up in draft after falling back three spots.

"We're going to talk to those teams and see what it entails," Benning said. "But we feel at five, we're getting a real good player. We're going to do our due diligence on that and see if there's something at can be done there and if there's not, we're happy the fifth pick."

Benning has previously stated that the Canucks have a need for either playmaking centre or a power-play quarterback type of defenceman and he said Tuesday he believes he will land a player who fits one of those two profiles, even if the team stays in their current position.

"We feel like at five there's enough good players in this draft that we're going to fill that need," Benning said. "To get a centre iceman, that playmaker that can run a power play at some point and score points, I think is what we need going forward and we feel we can fill that need."

With a focus on selecting a centre, moving up into the top two slots could make sense for the Canucks. Centres Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier are widely considered the top two players available in the draft.

In his latest mock draft, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button had the Canucks selecting centre Cody Glass with the fifth overall selection. Glass had 32 goals and 94 points with the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL this season. After Miro Heiskanen at three to the Dallas Stars, Button's next defenceman, Cale Makar, came off the board at seventh overall to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Canucks blue line has already taken a hit this offseason with 2014 third-round pick Nikita Tryamkin opting to return to the KHL after his first full season in the NHL. Tryamkin, 22, appeared in 66 games with the Canucks during the regular season, scoring two goals and recording nine points.

"It was disappointing because we drafted him in third round," Benning said of Tryamkin leaving. "We spent a lot of time getting him signed, getting him over here, working with him this past year we thought he really developed well over the course of the year. And then to lose him is disappointing, but having said, we've got Olli Juolevi coming now that we feel is going to be a real good player going forward. We just signed a defenceman this past week, Philip Holm, who played with the Swedish national team. He's a guy that can transition the puck up ice, so we feel real good about him coming up and joining our group. We're going to be a little bit younger back there again. I thought Troy Stecher made good strides last year and we look forward to him continuing to get better. We're excited about some of our young defenceman."

Benning reitterated that the team would like to re-sign goaltender Ryan Miller, but clarified Jacob Markstrom will own the starting the role next season.

Miller and forward Jack Skille are the only pending unrestricted free agents on the Canucks roster.