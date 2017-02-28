The details for the Capcom Pro Tour 2017 were announced on Monday and it includes a whopping $600,000 prize pool and information on how to qualify for the biggest event of the year - the Capcom Cup.

The top 30 Street Fighter V players in the global rankings will earn a spot in the Capcom Cup, along with defending champion Du “Nuckledu” Dang and the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier to round out the field at 32.

Players will earn points toward their rankings on tour through results in different events. The points will be awarded accordingly based on the size and scope of the event.

The Capcom Cup format will also change from brackets to group stages in order to “allow the tournament to be less taxing both to players and staff, while still ensuring the event is the optimal viewing experience for spectators,” Capcom confirmed in a statement.



Regional Finals will also offer another way for players to qualify. After competing in a series of Ranking Events, the top seven players from each region - and a last chance qualifier - will compete against each other for a direct entry into the Capcom Cup. These events will run between April and September.

The winners of each Regional Event will receive 400 points toward their global ranking. If these 400 points do not move them into the top 30, the last place team in the rankings will be bumped off the list.

View the rest of the details, including a schedule of events, in Capcom’s official announcement.