The Washington Capitals remain at the top of the TSN.ca NHL Power Rankings, ahead of the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks.

Given how rarely they lose, the Capitals haven’t left the door open for their challengers, but the Minnesota Wild have climbed into second spot, as they have been rather relentless in their own right.

Teams moving up this week include the Los Angeles Kings, the New York Islanders and Winnipeg Jets.

Moving down the rankings this week are the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks.

1. WASHINGTON CAPITALS 36-11-6

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.28 GA: 2.08 SA CF%: 52.6

PP%: 20.6 PK%: 84.5

The Capitals have suffered three regulations losses in the past 23 games, two of them to the New York Islanders. They have been punishing the rest of the league, with 11 of their 17 wins in that time coming by a margin of three goals or more.

Key Injuries: None.

2. MINNESOTA WILD 34-12-5

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.33 GA: 2.29 SA CF%: 49.7

PP%: 20.7 PK%: 82.4

23-4-2 since the beginning of December, the Wild have terrific scoring depth, with nine scorers in double digits and they’ve added power forward prospect Alex Tuch to the mix after he put in half a season in the AHL.

Key Injuries: D Jonas Brodin (finger).

3. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 33-13-5

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.57 GA: 2.86 SA CF%: 50.9

PP%: 22.7 PK%: 78.8

The Penguins have won seven of nine, but missing three forwards from their top nine is enough to ding them a spot in the rankings for now. The good news is that they’ve been able to count on rookie G Matt Murray, who has a .921 save percentage in 28 games.

Key Injuries: C Evgeni Malkin (lower body), LW Conor Sheary (upper body), LW Carl Hagelin (concussion).

Might be time to fear the beard again soon.

4. SAN JOSE SHARKS 33-17-3

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 2.68 GA: 2.26 SA CF%: 52.5

PP%: 17.4 PK%: 82.6

With one regulation loss in the past 10 games, the Sharks are again playing like Cup contenders. Oh, and they have a defenceman having a historically great season.

Key Injuries: RW Joonas Donskoi (upper body).

5. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 33-13-5

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.29 GA: 2.47 SA CF%: 51.3

PP%: 24.3 PK%: 82.3

In 15 games since their 16-game winning streak ended, the Blue Jackets are 6-8-1. They’re asking a lot of G Sergei Bobrovsky and, worse, haven’t yet found a capable backup after waiving Curtis McElhinney.

Key Injuries: D David Savard (back).

6. MONTREAL CANADIENS 30-16-8

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.91 GA: 2.44 SA CF%: 52.7

PP%: 22.6 PK%: 79.6

The Habs are getting healthier, which is good, but they have won five of the past 14 games and they have been outshot by an average of 10.2 shots per game over the past six.

Key Injuries: RW Brendan Gallagher (hand).

7. NEW YORK RANGERS 33-18-1

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 3.37 GA: 2.65 SA CF%: 48.2

PP%: 21.3 PK%: 82.0

Five wins in the past seven games has the Rangers moving the right way, and Henrik Lundqvist has been playing better, posting a .933 save percentage in his past seven games.

Key Injuries: C Kevin Hayes (lower body).

8. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 32-17-5

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 2.78 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 50.7

PP%: 18.5 PK%: 76.4

The Blackhawks continue to squeeze out wins, even with mediocre possession numbers, but they seem more good not great with this current roster configuration.

Key Injuries: None.

Peter Budaj has been a season-saver for the Kings.

9. LOS ANGELES KINGS 27-22-4

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.47 GA: 2.36 SA CF%: 54.2

PP%: 17.0 PK%: 83.7

The Kings had won five straight before getting thumped, 5-0, by the Capitals on Sunday, in the second game of a back-to-back. On the plus side, the Kings got Tyler Toffoli back in the lineup and managed 38 shots in the loss – that’s the right way to lose.

Key Injuries: G Jonathan Quick (groin).

10. EDMONTON OILERS 29-18-8

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.49 SA CF%: 51.2

PP%: 20.0 PK%: 82.2

Sunday’s 1-0 shootout win at Montreal ended a three-game losing streak, but the defence is hurting and they’ve been leaning heavily on G Cam Talbot (who has been really good, but it’s asking a lot).

Key Injuries: D Darnell Nurse (ankle), D Matt Benning (undisclosed).

11. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 24-17-9

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 3.08 GA: 2.86 SA CF%: 51.5

PP%: 23.5 PK%: 83.7

Saturday’s thrilling 6-5 win at Boston was much needed to end a three-game losing slide, and Toronto’s rookies are leading the way, but they have eight of the next 11 games at home, so it’s a good chance to establish that they are a legit playoff team.

Key Injuries: None.

12. NASHVILLE PREDATORS 25-19-8

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.69 GA: 2.54 SA CF%: 51.4

PP%: 17.8 PK%: 83.6

Roman Josi returns to the lineup and the Predators are 8-3-1 in the past dozen games, with two of those regulation losses coming via 1-0 scores. They’ve also moved on from C Mike Ribeiro, their fifth-leading scorer with 25 points in 46 games.

Key Injuries: None.

13. ANAHEIM DUCKS 28-16-10

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.57 GA: 2.46 SA CF%: 49.6

PP%: 21.2 PK%: 84.3

The Ducks aren’t dominating, but they’re essentially a solid team, with middle-of-the-road possession numbers, that has a goaltender (John Gibson) who is making a difference.

Key Injuries: D Simon Despres (concussion), D Sami Vatanen (knee).

14. OTTAWA SENATORS 27-17-6

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.66 GA: 2.68 SA CF%: 48.0

PP%: 17.4 PK%: 83.1

A 7-3-2 record in the past dozen games keeps the Senators in second in the Atlantic, but the better news is that G Craig Anderson is getting close to a return and while Mike Condon has been a season-saver for Ottawa, Anderson is the better option.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), G Craig Anderson (personal).

Sebastian Aho is adding offence to the Carolina lineup.

15. CAROLINA HURRICANES 24-20-7

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.67 GA: 2.78 SA CF%: 52.0

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 87.7

Followed up a five-game losing skid with a three-game winning streak, and that keeps Carolina within striking distance of a playoff spot. The emergence of rookie Sebastian Aho is giving Carolina some needed offensive punch.

Key Injuries: None.

16. BOSTON BRUINS 26-23-6

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.56 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 56.1

PP%: 19.2 PK%: 86.0

Only two regulation wins in the past nine games is a tough stretch for the Bruins, but if they can’t get G Tuukka Rask back on track – he has a .962 save percentage in his past 14 games – they’re going to be in trouble.

Key Injuries: None.

17. NEW YORK ISLANDERS 22-18-10

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.92 GA: 2.90 SA CF%: 47.7

PP%: 15.5 PK%: 81.0

5-1-2 in eight games with Doug Weight behind the bench, the Islanders have climbed back into playoff contention and, in that small sample, they have improved their possession stats (49.9 score/venue-adjusted CF%), so that’s something to keep an eye on.

Key Injuries: C Mikhail Grabovski (concussion), D Travis Hamonic (lower body).

18. FLORIDA PANTHERS 23-19-10

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.33 GA: 2.65 SA CF%: 50.8

PP%: 14.8 PK%: 84.8

Going 3-1-2 in the past six games, the Panthers are on an upswing, especially because they have first-liners Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov back from injuries.

Key Injuries: None.

19. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 26-20-7

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.62 GA: 2.98 SA CF%: 50.4

PP%: 21.4 PK%: 80.1

The Flyers are 4-1-1 in the past six games, and they’ve needed to play at that level to hold on to fifth in the powerhouse Metropolitan Division. It will be fascinating to see how they’re going to resolve their current situation with D Shayne Gostisbehere, a healthy scratch recently, who has a strong Corsi, but an abysmal goal differential.

Key Injuries: None.

20. CALGARY FLAMES 27-25-3

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.62 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 50.8

PP%: 21.7 PK%: 80.1

One regulation win in the past eight games does keep the Flames on the playoff bubble, but they are strong enough that they can get it together provided that the goaltending pulls its weight.

Key Injuries: None.

21. ST. LOUIS BLUES 25-22-5

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.81 GA: 3.10 SA CF%: 50.8

PP%: 22.1 PK%: 83.5

Losing six of eight and trying to get in gear under new head coach Mike Yeo, after losing Robby Fabbri to injury, is not ideal for the Blues. Even better, they’re on the road for their next five games.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee).

22. WINNIPEG JETS 25-26-4

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.89 GA: 3.11 SA CF%: 48.8

PP%: 18.8 PK%: 76.4

The Jets zig when you (or, more accurately, I) think they will zag. They bounced back from a slump with three straight wins and looked to be back in business, only to lose 5-2 at Colorado Saturday. That only counts for one loss, but it’s a bad one.

Key Injuries: LW Marko Dano (leg), RW Drew Stafford (lower body), D Tyler Myers (lower body).

23. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 23-24-6

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.66 GA: 2.92 SA CF%: 50.2

PP%: 21.6 PK%: 80.0

Only one regulation win in the past eight games leaves the Lightning in last in the Atlantic Division.

Key Injuries: C Steven Stamkos (knee), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body), LW Ondrej Palat (undisclosed).

24. BUFFALO SABRES 21-20-10

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.43 GA: 2.71 SA CF%: 46.8

PP%: 22.3 PK%: 74.5

A 4-2-1 record in the past seven games is a little sign of encouragement for the Sabres, and they’re still a little outside the playoff picture, but they could make it interesting if G Robin Lehner continues his strong play.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (ribs), C Johan Larsson (wrist).

25. DETROIT RED WINGS 22-21-9

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.42 GA: 2.92 SA CF%: 47.7

PP%: 10.9 PK%: 81.2

The Wings aren’t good, yet they have just two regulation losses in the past 10 games.

Key Injuries: D Niklas Kronwall (lower body), C Frans Nielsen (upper body), G Jimmy Howard (knee).

26. DALLAS STARS 21-22-10

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.77 GA: 3.17 SA CF%: 49.7

PP%: 17.8 PK%: 73.1

As inconsistent as the Stars have been, with shaky defence and goaltending, they still have hope because they aren’t far behind St. Louis and Winnipeg in the Central, and neither of those teams inspire fear.

Key Injuries: LW Mattias Janmark (knee), RW Ales Hemsky (hip), C Jason Spezza (upper body), D Johnny Oduya (lower body).

27. VANCOUVER CANUCKS 23-23-6

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.29 GA: 2.85 SA CF%: 47.5

PP%: 14.4 PK%: 79.0

When the Canucks were hovering around playoff position not so long ago, it looked like they were due to start crashing. They’ve lost three straight now, and are embarking on a six-game road trip.

Key Injuries: D Erik Gudbranson (wrist), D Ben Hutton (upper body).

28. NEW JERSEY DEVILS 22-21-10

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.30 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 45.6

PP%: 15.5 PK%: 81.2

It is likely too late for it to matter in terms of the playoffs, but the Devils are 8-5-3 in 2017, which is certainly respectable.

Key Injuries: D John Moore (concussion), D Jon Merrill (upper body).

29. ARIZONA COYOTES 17-28-6

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.18 GA: 3.14 SA CF%: 45.3

PP%: 15.6 PK%: 77.0

Winning four of six and getting Max Domi back is a little bit of positivity. It doesn’t take much down here.

Key Injuries: C Brad Richardson (tiba/fibula).

30. COLORADO AVALANCHE 13-33-2

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.02 GA: 3.41 SA CF%: 45.2

PP%: 14.1 PK%: 77.9

Saturday’s victory over Winnipeg was Colorado’s first in regulation since December 11. Hooray!

Key Injuries: D Erik Johnson (fibula), D Tyson Barrie (lower body), G Semyon Varlamov (groin), RW Rene Bourque (upper body).