Capitals D Shattenkirk suspended two games for charging vs. Kings

Washington Capitals defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk was suspended two games Sunday for a charging infraction against defenceman Kevin Gravel in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, the NHL’s department of player safety announced.



Washington’s Kevin Shattenkirk suspended two games for charging Los Angeles’ Kevin Gravel. https://t.co/Lqbgu4gg1J — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 12, 2017

Shattenkirk, the Capitals' prized acquisition before the trade deadline, was given a minor penalty for charging with less than five minutes to play in the third period.

The 28-year-old defenceman has never been suspended before.

The Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.