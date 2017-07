The Washington Capitals have re-signed right winger Andre Burakovsky to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Burakovsky tallied 12 goals and 23 assists in 64 games last season for the Capitals with a plus-13 rating.

The 22-year-old was selected 23rd overall in the first-round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

He scored a career high 17 goals in the 2015-16 season.