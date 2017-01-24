The Washington Capitals keep scoring and stay at No. 1 in the TSN.ca NHL Power Rankings, ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild.

The Penguins, scoring quite a bit in their own right, made a move from five to two this week. The Nashville Predators, jumping from 19 to 10, are the other team making a big move up the board.

Teams sliding in the rankings this week include the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

1. WASHINGTON CAPITALS 32-9-6

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.28 GA: 2.06 SA CF%: 53.0

PP%: 20.7 PK%: 85.7

Yes, it’s merely the regular season, and that barely matters for the Capitals any more, but they have gone 14 games without a regulation loss and, in a league in which teams struggle to score, the Capitals have scored at least five goals in nine of those games.

Key Injuries: D John Carlson (lower body).

2. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 30-11-5

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.63 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 51.2

PP%: 23.7 PK%: 79.2

The Penguins are doing similar things to the Capitals, albeit not in such a sustained way, but scoring 24 goals in four straight wins is the high-octane scary version of the Penguins.

Key Injuries: D Kris Letang (lower body).

3. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 32-10-4

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.33 GA: 2.28 SA CF%: 51.5

PP%: 25.0 PK%: 83.5

Since their 16-game winning streak ended, the Blue Jackets are 5-5 with a couple of overtime wins, and they have started their backup goaltender in five of those games.

Key Injuries: D David Savard (undisclosed).

4. MINNESOTA WILD 30-11-5

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 3.26 GA: 2.14 SA CF%: 49.4

PP%: 20.2 PK%: 84.9

The Wild have two regulation losses in the past 10 games, continuing at the top of the Central Division. It appears that they landed one of the best bargains on last summer’s free agent market when they signed C Eric Staal to a three-year, $10.5-million deal. He leads the team with 40 points in 46 games.

Key Injuries: D Jonas Brodin (finger).

Brent Burns leads defencemen with 50 points in 48 games.

5. SAN JOSE SHARKS 30-16-2

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.67 GA: 2.27 SA CF%: 52.2

PP%: 16.6 PK%: 82.4

A five-game winning streak has the Sharks moving into a more comfortable spot near the top of the league. They just need to grab on to Brent Burns’ beard and follow.

Key Injuries: LW Tomas Hertl (knee), RW Joonas Donskoi (upper body).

6. MONTREAL CANADIENS 28-13-7

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 2.98 GA: 2.50 SA CF%: 53.0

PP%: 22.4 PK%: 79.8

The Habs have won three of the past eight games and can’t seem to get healthy, with Alex Galchenyuk recently aggravating the knee injury that had sidelined him for nearly six weeks. The depleted lineup leans more on Carey Price and he’s struggled, with a .887 save percentage in 11 starts over the past month.

Key Injuries: RW Brendan Gallagher (hand), D Andrei Markov (lower body), C David Desharnais (knee), C Alex Galchenyuk (knee).

7. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 30-14-5

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.76 GA: 2.47 SA CF%: 50.4

PP%: 17.9 PK%: 75.4

The Blackhawks have won seven of the past nine games, with their only losses coming at Washington and against Minnesota. They aren’t as good as championship-calibre Blackhawks teams, but they’re punching rather effectively above their possession game.

Key Injuries: None.

8. NEW YORK RANGERS 31-16-1

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.44 GA: 2.63 SA CF%: 47.7

PP%: 21.1 PK%: 82.6

The Rangers look lost when G Henrik Lundqvist struggles, but he’s played well in three straight wins, the last two coming with the Rangers accumulating a total of 36 shots on goal.

Key Injuries: D Marc Staal (upper body), C Kevin Hayes (lower body).

9. EDMONTON OILERS 26-15-8

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.88 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 52.0

PP%: 20.9 PK%: 81.4

Going 5-0-1 in the past six games puts the Oilers in a rather comfortable playoff position – nine points up on Calgary, 10 points up on Vancouver – but five of the next six are on the road and include quality opposition, so it’s important that they don’t slide to let those teams back into the race.

Key Injuries: D Darnell Nurse (ankle).

Nashville's chances are a whole lot better with Filip Forsberg scoring.

10. NASHVILLE PREDATORS 23-17-7

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.72 GA: 2.53 SA CF%: 51.3

PP%: 17.4 PK%: 82.6

The Predators have won six of seven, P.K. Subban has returned to the lineup and LW Filip Forsberg has shaken loose from his early-season slump, scoring 11 goals in the past 17 games.

Key Injuries: D Roman Josi (upper body), LW Colin Wilson (lower body).

11. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 22-14-9

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 3.10 GA: 2.80 SA CF%: 51.4

PP%: 23.8 PK%: 84.4

The Leafs have two regulation losses in the past 14 games and the talk is naturally about a brilliant class of rookies, but don’t overlook mainstays like James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri and Jake Gardiner, who have all been major parts of the team’s success.

Key Injuries: D Morgan Rielly (lower body).

12. ANAHEIM DUCKS 27-14-9

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.62 GA: 2.48 SA CF%: 49.8

PP%: 22.0 PK%: 83.2

There are two regulation losses on the Ducks’ record in the past 16 games, both against former coach Bruce Boudreau’s Minnesota Wild. A little unexpected (like maybe ahead of schedule) with Rickard Rakell and John Gibson in starring roles.

Key Injuries: D Simon Despres (concussion), RW Jakob Silfverberg (concussion).

13. LOS ANGELES KINGS 22-21-4

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.47 GA: 2.49 SA CF%: 53.8

PP%: 16.7 PK%: 81.9

The Kings have one regulation win in the past 10 games, and have scored a total of seven goals in four straight losses. They are having trouble scoring and C Anze Kopitar embodies that problem more than any, with four goals in 41 games.

Key Injuries: G Jonathan Quick (groin), RW Tyler Toffoli (lower body).

Zack Smith signed a four-year, $13M contract extension with the Senators.

14. OTTAWA SENATORS 25-15-5

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.49 GA: 2.59 SA CF%: 47.4

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 82.7

A 5-1-1 record in the past seven games solidifies Ottawa’s playoff positioning, but they are dealing with the bad news that Clarke MacArthur won’t be returning this season. Newly-acquired RW Tommy Wingels is a banger, but has been mostly ineffective for the past couple of seasons.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion), G Craig Anderson (personal).

15. CAROLINA HURRICANES 21-19-7

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.64 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 51.8

PP%: 16.8 PK%: 88.0

Carolina played two games in Columbus, one against Pittsburgh and one at Washington in the past four games. Guess how it turned out? Yep, four losses and outscored 20-5.

Key Injuries: None.

16. ST. LOUIS BLUES 23-19-5

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.83 GA: 3.11 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 22.1 PK%: 83.0

Goaltending is just killing the Blues and they have six regulation wins in the past 23 games. It seems they will hope that Jake Allen will be able to fix himself, but if not, the season could slip away.

Key Injuries: D Jay Bouwmeester (lower body).

Can the Bruins find their shooting range in time to save Claude Julien's job?

17. BOSTON BRUINS 23-21-6

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 2.45 GA: 2.47 SA CF%: 55.6

PP%: 16.4 PK%: 86.5

Claude Julien is under fire, as the Bruins have lost four straight, and can’t find the net. Shooting percentage has to get better, but it’s requiring a lot of patience.

Key Injuries: None.

18. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 23-19-6

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.73 GA: 3.13 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 21.4 PK%: 80.3

The Flyers are crashing hard, with one regulation win in the past 16 games, but they managed to avoid getting overtaken by the Hurricanes for fifth in the Metropolitan for at least another week.

Key Injuries: None.

19. CALGARY FLAMES 24-23-3

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.56 GA: 2.80 SA CF%: 50.3

PP%: 20.6 PK%: 81.3

One win in the past six games isn’t going to help the Flames gain ground in the playoff chase, and rumblings have started about the job status of GM Brad Treliving, which seems premature.

Key Injuries: None.

20. FLORIDA PANTHERS 20-19-10

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.27 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 50.9

PP%: 15.2 PK%: 84.3

The Panthers managed two overtime losses in a four-game roadie through Western Canada and Arizona. They’re still in the playoff hunt, but seem destined to fall a couple of points short so that they can look back to all of their overtime and shootout losses and think about what could have been.

Key Injuries: LW Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles), D Alex Petrovic (ankle), C Alekander Barkov (lower body), C Nick Bjugstad (lower body).

Thomas Greiss is running with the starter's job.

21. NEW YORK ISLANDERS 19-17-9

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.84 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 47.1

PP%: 14.4 PK%: 80.4

Remember when the Islanders were in free-fall, just a mess that had to be on the verge of driving John Tavares out of town? It wasn't so long ago. Well, they have three regulation losses in the past 14 games. They’re still last in the Metro, but have games at hand on all the teams above them.

Key Injuries: C Mikhail Grabovski (concussion), D Travis Hamonic (lower body), LW Andrew Ladd (upper body).

22. VANCOUVER CANUCKS 22-20-6

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.33 GA: 2.77 SA CF%: 47.5

PP%: 13.6 PK%: 79.8

Two regulation losses in the past 13 games keeps the Canucks in the playoff hunt, one point behind Calgary with two games at hand, but the underlying numbers don’t look good. They travel to Colorado and Arizona next, which is as good as back-to-backs on the road get.

Key Injuries: D Erik Gudbranson (wrist), RW Jannik Hansen (knee), D Ben Hutton (upper body), D Philip Larsen (concussion).

23. BUFFALO SABRES 19-18-9

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.37 GA: 2.67 SA CF%: 46.9

PP%: 22.4 PK%: 74.1

With a 6-3-1 record this month, the Sabres have been battling to climb in the standings, but they’re trying to dig out of a big hole and it’s not easy when you’re getting 47% of the shots.

Key Injuries: D Dmitry Kulikov (lower body), C Johan Larsson (wrist).

24. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 21-22-5

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.67 GA: 2.92 SA CF%: 48.9

PP%: 23.0 PK%: 80.1

Two wins in 10 games this month leaves the Lightning in last place in the Eastern Conference. Sure, Steven Stamkos is hurt, but that’s not the only reason for the slide. Goaltenders Ben Bishop and Andrei Vasilevskiy have combined for a .906 save percentage this year, so that’s not helping matters.

Key Injuries: C Steven Stamkos (knee), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body), RW Brayden Point (upper body), RW J.T. Brown (upper body).

25. WINNIPEG JETS 22-24-4

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.80 GA: 3.06 SA CF%: 49.1

PP%: 17.9 PK%: 77.1

The Jets have won two of three since Ondrej Pavelec was put in net, though it’s hard to give too much credit to Pavelec for allowing nine goals in three games.

Key Injuries: D Tyler Myers (lower body), LW Marko Dano (leg), RW Patrik Laine (concussion), RW Drew Stafford (lower body).

26. DETROIT RED WINGS 20-19-8

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.43 GA: 2.89 SA CF%: 48.2

PP%: 11.3 PK%: 80.8

The Wings aren’t going away quietly, with one regulation loss in the past seven games but, unless they get great goaltending down the stretch, it doesn’t look like they have the horses to take this team to the postseason.

Key Injuries: LW Thomas Vanek (lower body), LW Dylan Larkin (upper body), G Jimmy Howard (knee).

27. DALLAS STARS 19-20-9

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.69 GA: 3.15 SA CF%: 49.6

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 74.2

Remember how fun the Stars were last season? Not so much anymore. They’ve lost four of the past five games and while they’re not out of contention – four points behind St. Louis – the ship needs to be turned around any day now.

Key Injuries: LW Mattias Janmark (knee), RW Ales Hemsky (hip).

28. NEW JERSEY DEVILS 20-19-9

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.23 GA: 2.79 SA CF%: 45.7

PP%: 14.3 PK%: 82.5

The Devils don’t look particularly good, but are handing around, suffering just one regulation loss in the past six games.

Key Injuries: D John Moore (concussion), D Andy Greene (wrist), D Yohann Auvitu (lower body).

29. ARIZONA COYOTES 15-26-6

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.15 GA: 3.21 SA CF%: 45.1

PP%: 14.9 PK%: 77.3

Monday’s win over Florida marked back-to-back wins for the Coyotes, the fifth time that’s happened this season. They have yet to take a win streak to three.

Key Injuries: C Brad Richardson (tiba/fibula), LW Max Domi (hand).

30. COLORADO AVALANCHE 13-30-2

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.02 GA: 3.38 SA CF%: 45.2

PP%: 14.6 PK%: 78.9

It has been 18 games since Colorado’s last regulation win and they are missing two of their few bona fide NHL defencemen.

Key Injuries: D Erik Johnson (fibula), D Tyson Barrie (lower body), G Semyon Varlamov (groin).

