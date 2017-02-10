Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky will miss at least a month after injuring his hand blocking a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Burakovsky took a slap shot from Brendan Smith off the hand in the first period of the 6-3 win while attempting to block the shot and did not return to the game.

Captials head coach Barry Trotz said Friday Burakovsky will be out until mid-to-late March with the injury, but the 22-year-old winger will not need surgery.

Earlier in the first period of Thursday's game, Red Wings defenceman Jonathan Ericsson suffered a broken wrist on a hit.

Burakovsky owns 11 goals and 29 points in 52 games this season. In 184 games, all with the Capitals, he owns 37 goals and 89 points.

The Capitals have one game remaining before their bye week and will dress Zach Sanford in Burakovsky's place against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.