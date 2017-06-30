The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman Dmitry Orlov to a six-year, $30.5 million contract extension.

Orlov was set to become a restricted free agent on Saturday. He is new deal will carry annual cap hit of $5.1 million - the deal is broken down into $6.5M in the first year, then $6.5M, $6.5M, $4.5M, $3.3, $3.3M. $12 million of the deal comes in signing bonus, with $18.6 million in salary, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. He can submit a five-team no-trade clause in each of the final four years of the deal.

The 25-year-old posted six goals and 33 points in 82 games with the Capitals this season and added three assists in the team's 13 playoff games.

He ranked fifth on the team in ice time during the regular season with 19:32 a game and moved up to third in the postseason with 21:25 per game.

Orlov won a bronze medal at this month's world hockey championship, scoring one goal in five games with Russia after the Capitals were eliminated from the postseason.

Orlov reportedly also drew interest from CSKA Moscow of the KHL earlier this off-season.

Orlov is expected to fill a bigger role with the Capitals next season with both Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk expected to leave the team in free agency. The Capitals also lost defenceman Nate Schmidt to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. He joins Matt Niskanen, Brooks Orpik, John Carlson and Taylor Chorney as defencemen under contract on the Capitals.

According to CapFriendly, Orlov's contract leaves the Capitals with $12.45 million of cap space left for next season with three restricted free agents left to sign in Andre Burakovsky, Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Orlov was drafted by the Capitals in the second round (55th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He’s played five seasons with team dating back to the 2011-12 season.

"I'm so happy to stay in Washington!!!! Love our fans and team. Can't wait for next year!!!!" Очень счастлив остаться в Вашингтоне!!!! Ценю наших болельщиков и партнеров по команде!!!Жду следующего сезона с нетерпением!!! 😉 A post shared by Dmitry Orlov (@orlov_09) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

He spent three seasons playing in the KHL with his hometown Novokuznetsk Metallurg before joining the AHL's Hershey Bears in 2011. He made his debut for the Capitals the next season and has appeared in all 82 games in each of the past two seasons. He owns 20 goals and 93 points in 283 games with the Capitals.