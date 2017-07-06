The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Philipp Grubauer to a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension.

Grubauer, a restricted free-agent, posted a 13-6-2 record with a .926 save percentage and a 2.04 goals against average in 24 games last season with the Capitals.

The 25-year-old also posted the first three shutouts of his career last season and now owns a career .923 save percentage and 2.25 goals against average. Since debuting with the Capitals during the 2012-13 season, the German netminder has recorded a 28-21-8 record.

He was late addition to Team Germany at the world hockey championship in May and made 48 saves in a 2-1 loss to Canada in the quarter-finals.

Grubauer joined the Capitals as a fourth-round selection in the 2010 NHL Draft.