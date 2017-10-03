12m ago
Caps' Wilson suspended four games
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended four games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding St. Louis Blues forward Sam Blais.
Wilson was ejected for boarding on Blais during the second period of Washington's preseason finale on Sunday.
Wilson already served a two-game suspension earlier in the preseason for a hit he delivered to forward Robert Thomas, also of the Blues.
After the game, Blues' head coach Mike Yeo wasn't pleased with Wilson's play against his club.
"It's a predatory hit with a guy that apparently didn't learn his lesson from the first suspension. Maybe coming down on him a little bit harder will make him think a little bit more about it," he told reporters after the game.
The Capitals will begin their season Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.