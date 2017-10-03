Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended four games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding St. Louis Blues forward Sam Blais.

Washington’s Tom Wilson suspended four games for boarding St. Louis’ Sam Blais. https://t.co/DTQhWVmY2n

Wilson was ejected for boarding on Blais during the second period of Washington's preseason finale on Sunday.

Wilson already served a two-game suspension earlier in the preseason for a hit he delivered to forward Robert Thomas, also of the Blues.

Wilson was already suspended for two preseason games in September for an interference call.

After the game, Blues head coach Mike Yeo wasn't pleased with Wilson's play against his club.

"It's a predatory hit with a guy that apparently didn't learn his lesson from the first suspension. Maybe coming down on him a little bit harder will make him think a little bit more about it," he told reporters after the game.

The Capitals will begin their season Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.