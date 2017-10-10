The Arizona Cardinals have acquired running back Adrian Peterson from the New Orleans Saints for a 2018 conditional pick.

Peterson played in four games for the Saints, carrying the ball 27 times for 81 yards and no touchdowns.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the Saints in the off season, with $3.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings where he was one of the most productive backs in the league. In 2012 he became one of seven running backs in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season when he amassed 2,097 on his way to being named MVP.

His time in New Orleans got off to a rocky start when he appeared to have a sideline altercation with head coach Sean Payton, though all sides denied there was any friction.

The Cardinals have been in the market for a running back after losing David Johnson to a wrist injury that required surgery in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals have released running back Chris Johnson to make room for Peterson on the roster.