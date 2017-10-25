Fitzgerald's future in Arizona up in the air

Arizona Cardinals head coach took to Twitter on Tuesday night to deny a report he planned to retire at the end of the regular season.

ABC15 in Arizona reported earlier Tuesday, via multiple sources, Arians did not plan to return to the team next season.

"Hearing reports I'm retiring. News to me. Nothing could be further from truth & 100% focused on getting back on track at SF! #birdgang," Arians posted.

Arians, 65, is in his fifth season as head coach of the Cardinals. He posted winning records in each of his first three seasons with the team, but saw the Cardinals' record dip to 7-8-1 last season.

Arizona is off to 3-4 start to this season and will be without starting quarterback Carson Palmer for the next eight weeks after he fractured his left arm on Sunday.

Arians owns a 44-26-1 record overall with the Cardinals. He was hired after going 9-3 as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts while Chuck Pagano battled cancer in 2012.