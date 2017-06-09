The struggling St. Louis Cardinals made some organizational moves Friday afternoon, most notably designating veteran shortstop Jhonny Peralta for assignment and activating second baseman Kolten Wong from the disabled list.

John Mozeliak has announced that Kolten Wong has been activated from the disabled list. Jhonny Peralta has been designated for assignment. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 9, 2017

The 35-year-old Peralta has seen limited action this season, hitting just .204 with no RBIs or home runs over 21 games.

The three-time All-Star is in his fourth season with the Cards.

The 26-year-old Wong, who hasn't played since May 21 with an elbow injury, is hitting .278 with one homer and 16 RBIs over 41 games in 2017, his fifth season in St. Louis.

General manager John Mozeliak also announced that third base coach Chris Maloney will be re-assigned to a new role and assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller is taking a leave of absence. Mark Budaska will fill in until Mueller can return. Ron Warner is joining the Cards to assist the coaching staff.

Chris Maloney will be re-assigned to new role within organization. Mike Shildt will assume 3rd Base Coach duties & handle outfield defense — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 9, 2017

Bill Mueller will take leave of absence. Mark Budaska will join club from @memphisredbirds as Assistant Hitting Coach until Bill’s return. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 9, 2017

The Cardinals have lost seven in a row and sit in second last in the NL Central with a 26-32 record. Despite their poor start, the Cardinals sit just four and a half games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the NL Central.