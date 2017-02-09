TEMPE, Ariz. — Carson Palmer is coming back for a 15th NFL season.

The 37-year-old quarterback made the commitment in a statement released Thursday.

"My intent was to take some time after the (2016) season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally," Palmer said. "On both fronts, I can say I'm ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season."



And there it is: Carson confirms he's coming back pic.twitter.com/UGJ4OASkRb — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) February 9, 2017

There had been speculation about Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald for next season. Fitzgerald said last week he was returning.

Palmer and Fitzgerald each agreed to one-year contract extensions last year. Palmer's deal put him under contract through 2018.

Palmer had a superb 2015 season, throwing for 4,671 yards and 35 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions while leading the Cardinals to a 13-3 season.

But last year, both he and the team were disappointments.

Palmer threw for 4,233 yards — his sixth career 4,000-yard season— but for only 26 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. The Cardinals, with nearly everyone returning from that 2015 team, were expected to be a Super Bowl contender but finished 7-8-1, Arizona's first losing season in Bruce Arians' four years as coach.

Palmer cited the returning talent in his statement.

"This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it," Palmer said. "I know how rare that is and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it."