ST. LOUIS — Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Carlos Martinez (9-9) tossed six solid innings and also drove in a run for the Cardinals, who moved within 1/2 game of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Brandon Phillips homered for Atlanta, which lost its fifth in a row.

The eight-game run is the longest for St. Louis since the Cardinals won eight in a row April 28-May 5, 2015.

Grichuk hit his 15th homer of the season in the second to tie the game 2-all. He also added a double in a three-run outburst in the fifth.

DeJong led off the seventh with his team-high 17th home run.