Connor Wood of the Carleton Ravens and Danielle Boiago of the McMaster Marauders earned Canadian university men's and women's basketball player of the year honours.

Wood, a fifth-year guard from Guelph, Ont., led Carleton to a 19-0 regular-season record, averaging a career-high 19.2 points a game on 50.8 per cent shooting. He ranked second in the country with 76 three-point shots made, and his 50.3 per cent shooting from beyond the arc was No. 3 in the league.

Wood has won four national championships, and was last year's Jack Donohue Trophy winner as the MVP of the Final 8 tournament.

Rounding out the men's awards, Ottawa guard Caleb Agada won the defensive player award, Laurentian guard Kadre Gray was named rookie of the year, Carleton's Dave Smart picked up his eighth coach of the year trophy, and Dalhousie forward Kashrell Lawrence won the Ken Shields Award which rewards academic and athletic excellence and community service.

Boiago, a fifth-year guard from Hamilton, earned McMaster its first Nan Copp Award as women's player of the year after averaging 25.5 points a game. She became McMaster's all-time leading scorer with 1,719 points, and her 81 assists and 51 three-pointers ranked No. 3 in the OUA conference.

Antoinette Miller of the Winnipeg Wesmen won defensive player of the year, Kyanna Giles of Regina was named rookie of the year, Dave Wilson of the Queen's Golden Gaels won the school's first-ever Peter Ennis Award for coach of the year, and Acadia's Katie Ross won the Sylvia Sweeney Award for student-athlete success and community service.

Both the men's and women's Final 8 tournaments tipped off Thursday. The men are playing in Halifax and the women in Victoria.