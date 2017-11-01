The Anaheim Ducks have dealt with a rash of injuries to open the 2016-17 season and will be without captain Ryan Getzlaf this week after he was placed on injured reserve for the third time this season on Tuesday.

Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle said he expects no sympathy from the rest of the league as the team goes through this rough stretch.

"You have no control over it," Carlyle said. "There's no feeling sorry for yourself because there is nobody in the league that's going to feel sorry for you. Everybody has to deal with injuries at their own time."

Getzlaf landed on injured reserved Tuesday after taking a puck to the face against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. He's been limited to six games this season due to injury.

The Ducks were without Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm to open the year due to both players having off-season shoulder surgery, and though both have returned, the team is now without Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa on the blueline. At forward, in addition to Getzlaf, the team is without Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves, both of whom topped 20 goals last season.

The team got another scare on Tuesday, when goaltender John Gibson left practice early with an apparent injury, Carlyle later laughed off the situation though.

"He got hit in his private parts, that's what he said to me," Carlyle said.

Backup Ryan Miller made his first start of the season on Sunday after returning from injury, stopping 37 of 40 shots in the team's win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With Getlaf out, Rickard Rackell will move from left wing to centre the team's top line with Corey Perry and Nick Ritchie against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Gibson is expected to make his 11th start of the season.