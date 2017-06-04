PARIS — Canada's Milos Roanic saw his French Open run come to an end in the fourth round on Sunday.

Raonic, the No. 5 seed from Thornhill, Ont., was upset by Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6 in the hard-slogging match that stretched four hours and 17 minutes.

Raonic had caught a break en route to the fourth round when he needed less than a half hour to complete a third-round victory. Raonic advanced when Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired from the match due to a left thigh injury.

The extra rest wasn't enough Sunday.

Carreno Busta reached is first Grand Slam quarter-final the hard way, wasting six match points through a combination of unforced errors and big winners from Raonic. He wasted three of them serving at 5-4 up, and three more when serving at 7-6.

The Spaniard finally won with a forehand volley at the net, with Raonic near the back of the court.

Raonic was making his sixth career appearance at Roland Garros. His best result came in 2014 when he reached the quarter-finals.