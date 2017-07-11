DeMarre Carroll believes a lack of trust within the Raptors locker room held the team back during the forward's two years in Toronto.

Carroll, who is being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, told the Toronto Sun on Monday that the team was divided between a team-oriented approach to scoring and simply leaning on guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry to lead the team's offence.

“It’s hard to just change it all of a sudden," Carroll told the Sun. "It’s a culture thing, you have to build it from the ground up and that’s what we did in Atlanta. We built the (culture) moving the ball and trusting each other.

“If you’ve been playing ISO ball so long, and that’s all you know, it’s going to be kind of hard. I think you have to bring certain guys in, certain coaches in, to really build that type of culture and I feel like Toronto is an ISO team, that’s what they win off (of), that’s what they’ve been playing off of for five, six years now.”

The Raptors have reached the playoffs in each of the past four seasons and reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016, falling to the to the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. Toronto was eliminated from the postseason in the second round this year in a four game sweep by the Cavaliers.

Carroll said he hopes to see the Raptors find more success with a more system oriented attack next season, but believes such a change will be difficult to implement.

"Once adversity hits and stuff starts going wrong, guys are going to go back to ISO basketball. That's how it is," Carroll said. "You've got to trust it. It's one of those things you've got to build, you've just got to trust each other.

"This year, I feel like a lot of guys didn't trust each other, and a lot of guys -- they didn't feel like other guys could produce or [be] given the opportunity - so there was a lot of lack of trust on our team, so that's what hindered us from going [as far as we wanted to go]."

Carroll played in 98 games over two seasons with the Raptors, missing significant time during the 2015-16 season due to injuries. He finishes his Toronto career with an average of 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist per game.