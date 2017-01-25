2h ago
Carter expected to sign with Roughriders
TSN.ca Staff
Duron Carter is expected to sign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders Wednesday.
According to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, Carter is expected to make it official with the Roughriders after Lawless reported Tuesday he had an offer on the table from the club.
Carter, 25, was released in October by the Alouettes after a slew of disagreements with coaches and teammates. He recorded 938 yards receiving with five touchdowns in 2016 before the release.
Lawless adds that Carter has a strong relationship with Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones, and also chose Saskatchewan in part for its passion for CFL.
In parts of three CFL seasons, all with the Alouettes, Carter has amassed 2,877 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.