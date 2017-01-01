LOS ANGELES — Jeff Carter, Drew Doughty and Tanner Pearson each scored a goal, and the Los Angeles Kings returned home to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Peter Budaj make 18 saves and Alec Martinez had two assists, helping end the Sharks' four-game winning streak. The Kings stopped a three-game losing streak by breaking out of an offensive funk that sunk their nine-game road trip.

Los Angeles has now earned a point in 12 of 16 games at Staples Center this season.

Brent Burns scored his 15th goal of the season, Kevin Labanc added a goal, and Martin Jones stopped 24 shots for the Sharks, who had won the first two games in the season series by allowing just two goals.