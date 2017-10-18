12m ago
Carter practicing as DB at Riders' practice
TSN.ca Staff
Two days after getting into an altercation with defensive back Sam Williams, Duron Carter was lining up alongside him.
Carter was wearing a green defensive jersey and lining up as a cornerback at Saskatchewan Roughriders' practice.
Carter, 26, is the team's leading receiver this year with 72 receptions for 1,037 yards and eight touchdowns.
On Tuesday Roughriders head coach Chris Jones downplayed Carter's fight with Williams, saying it was just part of football.