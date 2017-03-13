MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93 on Monday night.

The 40-year-old Carter set a season high for 3-point makes in his first start of the season. Memphis shot 52 per cent for the game, including 14 of 27 from deep.

Memphis stopped a five-game skid by ending the Bucks' six-game winning streak.

Mike Conley had 20 points and 10 assists for Memphis, while Tony Allen scored 15 points. Zach Randolph finished with 14 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 18 points, while Malcolm Brogdon contributed 15 off the bench. Greg Monroe and Matthew Dellavedova finished with 13 points each for Milwaukee, which started a six-game trip against Western Conference teams.

Milwaukee trailed by 17 in the third quarter but chipped away to pull within 94-87 with just under seven minutes remaining. Then Randolph bullied his way inside for two baskets, and the Grizzlies reclaimed a double-digit lead before coasting to the end.

Memphis, which struggled mightily from the field during its losing streak, set the tone early. The Grizzlies connected on 52 per cent of their shots overall and converted 9 of 16 from outside the arc while building a 12-point advantage.

Carter hit six shots in the first half, including four from outside the arc and a reverse dunk. He had 16 points as Memphis carried a 61-51 lead into the break.

TIP-INS

Bucks: The Bucks missed an opportunity to record their first seven-game winning streak since winning eight in a row in January 2002. ... Khris Middleton (11 points) started his eighth game. The loss marked the first loss of the season when he starts. Middleton missed the first 50 games of the season recovering from surgery to a ruptured left hamstring. ... Milwaukee had held its previous five opponents under 100 points.

Grizzlies: Carter, at 40 years, 46 days old, became the oldest player to start an NBA game since Juwan Howard started for Miami on April 17, 2013. Howard was 23 days older than Carter. ... Randolph (17,530) passed Bucks coach Jason Kidd for 79th on the NBA career scoring list. ... The Grizzlies hold a 21-20 edge in the series. ... Memphis has won five straight home games against Milwaukee. The Bucks have not won a road game in the series since Nov. 21, 2009.

PARSONS INJURY: The Grizzlies announced before the game that forward Chandler Parsons, the team's biggest off-season free agent signing, is out with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. Parsons, signed to a four-year, $94 million contract in the off-season, has had two surgeries on his right knee in the last two years. The team announced earlier this season that he suffered a bruise to his left knee that caused him to miss 17 games.

LINE CHANGE AGAIN: The Grizzlies opened with yet another starting lineup change, their fourth in the last four games. As expected, Allen returned after watching the opening tip from the bench the last three games. Meanwhile, Parsons was out with his knee injury, meaning Carter started.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play the second game of a six-game trip against the Western Conference facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Travel to Chicago to face the Bulls on Wednesday.