31m ago
Casey has rough 14 hole, falls down leaderboard
TSN.ca Staff
Paul Casey is the latest example of how little it takes to record a big number in the U.S. Open.
Casey started the second round just one shot behind Rickie Fowler, and he tied Fowler briefly with a birdie on the par-4 11th hole before dropping a shot on the 12th. But that wasn't the problem.
Casey laid up in the rough on the par-5 14th hole. His third shot went over the back of the green, and it took him five shots from there, including a chip that rolled back to his feet. He made an 8, and followed that with a tee shot into the rough to make a bogey.
Just like that, Casey is 4 over for the day and now five shots out of the lead.