ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Cashner held a hot Boston lineup hitless into the sixth inning, Rougned Odor hit an early two-run homer and the Texas Rangers ended the longest winning streak in the majors at six games with a rain-delayed 8-2 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Cashner (3-7) was wild into the third inning, then retired 10 straight batters before first baseman Pete Kozma's error on a dropped throw kept the sixth going. The next batter, Xander Bogaerts, ended the no-hit bid with a two-run homer just over the 14-foot wall in left field.

The Texas right-hander allowed three hits, three walks and two unearned runs with four strikeouts in seven innings.