ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Andrew Cashner pitched eight strong innings, Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer and the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 8-1 Wednesday night in a game relocated to Florida because of Hurricane Harvey.

A crowd of 6,123 — up from 3,485 the previous night for the opener of a three-game series at Tropicana Field — watched Cashner (8-9) limit the AL West leaders to three hits, one after the second inning.

Napoli's homer off Dallas Keuchel (11-3) capped a six-run fourth inning for the Rangers, who've won two straight following a three-game skid.

Houston's third loss in four games was overshadowed by the announcement earlier Wednesday that the Astros will return to home after Thursday's finale to face the New York Mets this weekend.

After an unscheduled day off, the Astros will play a doubleheader Saturday and afternoon game Sunday against the Mets.