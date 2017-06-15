CHICAGO — Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a six-game losing streak with a rain-delayed 10-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Castillo gave the Orioles an 8-5 lead with his drive against Miguel Gonzalez (4-8) in the fifth inning and helped prevent them from matching their longest slide of the season. Baltimore also evened its record at 32-32 after falling below .500 for the first time since Oct. 3, 2015.

Matt Davidson homered in his third straight game to help Chicago grab an early 5-1 lead. But the Orioles turned this one around, pounding out 13 hits on the way to a lopsided victory.

Trey Mancini had a double and two singles. He scored three runs and drove in one.

Mark Trumbo added two hits and two runs, and a shaky Dylan Bundy (7-5) got the support he needed.