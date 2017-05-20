BALTIMORE — Welington Castillo hit a pair of homers, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Friday night.

Baltimore won for just the second time in seven games but is just a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees.

Castillo tied the game 3-3 in the sixth with a towering two-run homer off Aaron Sanchez. The Blue Jays seemingly took the lead in the seventh when Baltimore reliever Darren O'Day struck out Justin Smoak with the bases loaded with two outs, but the ball got past Castillo, allowing a runner to score. After a manager's review, however, Smoak was ruled out because the ball hit him during the swing, per major league rules.

After Mark Trumbo singled with two outs in the 10th, Castillo followed with a home run off Jason Grilli (1-4). It was his first career walkoff home run. Mychal Givens (4-0) picked up the win for Baltimore.