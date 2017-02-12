CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love's sore left knee will sideline him for at least one game and could keep him out of the All-Star game.

Love complained of soreness in his knee following Saturday's win over Denver. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, and while the Cavs did not reveal results of the tests, they said Love will miss Tuesday's game at Minnesota — his former team.

Love scored 16 points with nine rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes against the Nuggets.

The Cavs said Love, who recently missed several games with back spasms, will undergo further treatment and evaluation in the next few days. After visiting the Timberwolves, the Cavs will host Indiana on Wednesday night in the final game before the All-Star break.

Love was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference and he was presented with his All-Star jersey — along with teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who will both start — before Saturday's game. It's not yet known if Love's knee injury will prevent him from playing in the game in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds in his third season with the defending NBA champions. He's been the subject of trade rumours in recent weeks, but both the 28-year-old and Cavs coach Tyronn Lue have dismissed the idea of him being dealt. The trading deadline is Feb. 23.

Love's absence leaves the Cavs even more short-handed up front. Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye are the team's only legitimate big men, and Lue will have to juggle his rotation again. He could start either James Jones or Derrick Williams, who has been impressive in two games after signing a 10-day contract with the Cavs earlier this week.

Cleveland is hoping to get back guard Iman Shumpert, who has missed three games with a sprained left ankle.