Yates expecting Lacy, Phillips to have big impacts in NFC West

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cornerback Trumaine Johnson has surprised the Los Angeles Rams by not showing up for voluntary organized team activities.

Johnson was absent Tuesday when the Rams began their second week of workouts.

Johnson is likely to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL if he plays for the second straight year under the franchise tag. He is scheduled to make $16.74 million this season.

Johnson and the Rams had planned to wait on discussions for a long-term extension until after off-season workouts conclude with a minicamp in mid-June.

The Rams have concentrated their efforts on a long-term deal with defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who also is skipping OTAs.

Johnson seemed content to wait last week when the Rams began their off-season program.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL