Celtics' Hayward likely done for season

Hayward to fans: 'I'm going to be all right'

Boston Celtics off-season addition Gordon Hayward is not expected to return this season after sustaining two major injuries in the team's season opener, Hayward's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia in his Celtics debut on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He logged just 5:15 of playing time before falling to the court after missing an alley-oop pass.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery on both left leg injuries on Wednesday night in Boston.

"We expect him to make a full recovery and return to his All-Star form," Mark Bartelstein told Wojnarowski.

Hayward, an All-Star last season with the Utah Jazz, joined the Celtics in July on a four-year, $128 million contract.