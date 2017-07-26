All-Star Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas will not need surgery on the hip that caused him to miss most of the Eastern Conference Finals this spring, general manager Danny Ainge revealed on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Thomas, who put up career numbers in 2016-17 with the Celtics, hurt his right hip in Game 2 of the East Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and was forced to miss the rest of the series as Boston fell in five games.

Thomas is starting to work out both on and off the basketball court, according to Ainge.

“Isaiah is making good progress,” Ainge told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. “He’s out on the court; he’s shooting. He’s full-speed ahead on the stationary bike and working in the swimming pool. He’s progressing nicely.”

Thomas first hurt the hip in mid-March against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Washington product averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 76 games last season, his sixth in the NBA. Thomas was named an All-Star for the second straight year as well.

The Celtics will have higher expectation going into the 2017-18 campaign after picking up forward Gordon Hayward via free agency this summer.