The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards conclude easily the best series of this year's postseason tonight with Game 7 from TD Garden in Boston. Let's take a look back at the best moments from the first six games.

Toothless Thomas leads Celtics to Game 1 victory

The Keg Must See: Isaiah Thomas loses tooth mid-play Isaiah Thomas pauses to pick his tooth off of the court after it flies out of his mouth mid-play.

Star point guard Isaiah Thomas has been playing with a heavy heart this spring after his sister, Chyna, died in a car accident the day before Game 1 of their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. Thomas attended the funeral a couple days before Boston's series against the Wizards and was back in the lineup for Game 1, scoring 33 points as Boston took the early series lead.

"I got in at 4 a.m.," Thomas said. "It's tough, but it's the playoffs so there are no excuses. I decided to play and I just tried to give it all for my team."

The standout moment in the game came early when Thomas lost a tooth during a collision with Washington's Otto Porter. Before Game 2, Thomas was forced to spend over 10 hours in a dental chair in order to fix his missing tooth.

Thomas scores 53 on sister's birthday in Game 2

Thomas' sister would of been 23-years-old on May 2, the same day as Game 2 of Boston's second-round series against Washington. With the tragedy of sister's death still looming, Thomas put up one of the greatest playoff performances in recent NBA history, scoring 53 points with four rebounds and four assists as the Celtics took a 2-0 series lead with a 129-119 overtime victory.

"The least I can do is go out there and play for her," said Thomas, who was also playing with a badly swollen mouth after the tooth incident in Game 1. "I knew once game-time came, my guys would get me going, get me the energy to go out and win a game. There was no way I was sitting out."

The 53 points was the second-highest in a playoff game since Allen Iverson's 55 with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2003 and second-highest in Celtics postseason history.

The 28-year-old put up 20 points in the fourth and another nine in overtime as Boston was forced to fight back after going down 42-29 in the first quarter.

Wizards superstar John Wall was no slouch scoring 40 points with 13 dimes.

Bad Blood highlights Game 3

With their home crowd behind them, the Wizards got back in the series with a 116-89 rout of the Celtics in Game 3, but the real story of the game was all of the extra-curricular activity.

The main event came when Wizards small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was thrown out of the game in the second quarter after knocking down Celtics centre Kelly Olynyk following an offensive foul by Olynyk.

Oubre Jr. was suspended from Game 4 due to his actions.

"I'm not surprised," he said. "The league has to do what they have to do. They have to handle that situation."

In total, Game 3 saw eight technical fouls and three ejections as the Wizards held on to a 22-0 first-quarter run.

Wizards use 26-0 run to hammer Celtics once again

Wall and the Wizards tied the series at two games apiece with another wide margin of victory in Game 4.

The contest was tied heading into the second half, but Washington went on an incredible 26-0 run in the third to put Boston away for good.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 29 points.

The home dominance continues in Game 5

Boston continued the trend of home court dominance in this series by taking Game 5 123-101 in front of the TD Garden faithful.

Celtics guard Avery Bradley scored a playoff career-high 29 points as the game featured another lengthy run when Boston scored 16 straight points in the opening quarter.

"The great start kind of got us going on both ends of the floor," Bradley said after the game. "Tonight we saw if we're able to start the right way, the game's in our control."

It was the fourth run of 16 or more in this series.

Wall sends it to a do-or-die Game 7

The Keg Must See: Wall extends Wizards' season with clutch three With the Wizards trailing by two, John Wall pulls up and nails the go-ahead three-pointer with just 3.5 seconds remaining to extend Washington's season.

Game 6 was probably the best contest of the series thanks to John Wall's last second drama.

After a back-and-forth final quarter, the Wizards found themselves down 92-90 with possession and the shot clock turned off. Washington inbounded the ball to their four-time All-Star in Wall who proceeded to step up and nail a three-pointer with just 3.5 seconds left on the clock.

After the Celtics missed a series ending shot of their own, Wall jumped on top of the commentator's booth, flexed his muscles and yelled a roar of victory to the Verizon Center faithful. It was the defining image of the Wizards' season and sent this series to the brink.

"Two best words in playoffs is `Game 7,"' Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said after the game. "Seems like it was meant to be."

On Monday night LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will find out their opponent for the Eastern Conference Finals as the Celtics and Wizards will battle in Game 7. Will it be Thomas' Celtics continuing the home dominance or can Wall finally break the streak and lead his Wizards to the first road win of this series?